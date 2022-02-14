WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
WNS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.67. 59,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,770. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
