WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

WNS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.67. 59,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,770. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.