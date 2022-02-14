Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

