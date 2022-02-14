Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

