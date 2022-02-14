Xion Finance Price Hits $0.0371 on Top Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $369,697.74 and approximately $7,681.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

