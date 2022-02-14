Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Xylem has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

