Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.66.

YRI stock opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.54.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

