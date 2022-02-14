Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in January

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YZCAY stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $25.66.

YZCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

