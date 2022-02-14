YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,586 shares.The stock last traded at $64.26 and had previously closed at $65.44.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

