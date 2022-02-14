Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

YUM opened at $122.07 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

