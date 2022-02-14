Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Camtek posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

CAMT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth $3,409,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

