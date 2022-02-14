Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $107.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,011. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

