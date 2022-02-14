Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 725,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

