Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $60.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kore Group.
Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.
Shares of NYSE KORE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 44,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.
Kore Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kore Group (KORE)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.