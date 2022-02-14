Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $60.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KORE. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE KORE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 44,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

