Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 269,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

