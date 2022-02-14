Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report sales of $42.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.90 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $231.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

LPRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. 401,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,217. Open Lending has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Open Lending by 345.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

