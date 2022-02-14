Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.