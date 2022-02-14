Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NVCR traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. 563,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,438. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

