Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.09 million to $116.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.83 million, with estimates ranging from $116.35 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 16,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,637. The company has a market cap of $275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

