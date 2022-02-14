Zacks: Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Howard Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:HHC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 178,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,017. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

