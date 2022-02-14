Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,945. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

