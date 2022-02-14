Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. 174,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

