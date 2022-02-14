Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after buying an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

