Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

