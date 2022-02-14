Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce $90.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $292.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $308.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.22 million, with estimates ranging from $392.15 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,838. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

