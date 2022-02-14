Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:INSP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.92. 236,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
