Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 6,406,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,972. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.