Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.39. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

