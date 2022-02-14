Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,086. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

