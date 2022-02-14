Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 53.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SpartanNash by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. 318,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,215. The company has a market cap of $971.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

