Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

SRCL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,266. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.