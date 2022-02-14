Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
