Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 91,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

