Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 104,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTO stock remained flat at $$1.19 on Wednesday. 6,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

