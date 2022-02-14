Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $24.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,924.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,957. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,004.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,810.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

