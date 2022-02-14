Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 12,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -266.56 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

