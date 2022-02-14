Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.61. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $10.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $221.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

