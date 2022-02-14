Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.10. 239,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.31. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.03.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.