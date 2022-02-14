Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

