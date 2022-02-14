Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
