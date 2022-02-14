Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.