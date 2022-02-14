Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.