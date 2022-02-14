Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Hold”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

PINC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

