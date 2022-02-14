Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

RUBY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

