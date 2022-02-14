Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $434.20

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $434.20 and last traded at $435.50, with a volume of 5638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.74.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day moving average is $556.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

