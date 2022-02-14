Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $434.20

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $434.20 and last traded at $435.50, with a volume of 5638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

