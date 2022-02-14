Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 21,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,142,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

