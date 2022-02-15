-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 1,392,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

