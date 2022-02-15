-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 345,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

