-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NUVB stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,962. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

