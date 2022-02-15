-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,173,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,339. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

