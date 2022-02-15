$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $525.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.