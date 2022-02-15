$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $525.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.