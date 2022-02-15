$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,917. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

